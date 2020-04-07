Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exxon's CEO On How Oil Giant Plans To Maintain Dividend, Focus On Balance Sheet
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Exxon's CEO On How Oil Giant Plans To Maintain Dividend, Focus On Balance Sheet

Oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is committed to maintaining its dividend, mostly due to a decades-long focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet, CEO Darren Woods said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

CEO Says Exxon's Focus Unchanged 

Exxon remains committed to satisfying the needs of its large retail investor base in paying dividends, and it won't shy away from tapping its balance sheet to come up with cash if needed in the short-term, Woods said.

The main focus of the balance sheet remains unchanged in that it is needed to support new projects, he said. 

Exxon was on the receiving end of an S&P rating downgrade in March from AA+ stable to AA stable, but this has no impact on how management looks at its balance sheet, the CEO said.

Recovery Will Come, Woods Says 

An oil recovery is "on the way," but the exact timing can't be anticipated, Woods said.

Exxon's current strategy is to invest in projects with no particular recovery curve to "get through" current headwinds, he said. 

What's Next For Exxon 

Improving standards of living and economic growth are among the two largest drivers of demand for oil, the CEO said.

These trends will re-emerge in the future. and Exxon needs to "be ready to meet those demands when that recovery happens," he said. 

The stock was trading 3.95% higher at $42.07 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Photo by WClarke via Wikimedia. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Oil And Shale Are In A Tough Spot
Semiconductors Continue To Lead Rally Efforts, While Consumer Staples Keep Lagging
Exxon Mobil Cuts 2020 Capital Spending As It Faces Weak Oil Demand, Pandemic
TD Ameritrade Index Reflects A Direct Response To The COVID-19 Pandemic
Investor Movement Index Summary: March 2020
Analysts Share Stocks They Would Buy In This Environment: Exxon Mobil, P&G And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Darren Woods OilNews Dividends Management Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga