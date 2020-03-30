Market Overview

Why Plus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 11:25am   Comments
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The company announced it has entered into an agreement to license multiple rare cancer drug product candidates from NanoTx for an upfront payment of $400,000 in cash and $300,000 in stock.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and manufacturing of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The company's shares were trading up 63.19% to $2.35 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.89 and a 52-week low of 93 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

