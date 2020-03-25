Rumored 'Call Of Duty' Mobile Championship Could Boost Mobile Esports Growth

I've said it since its launch. "Call of Duty Mobile" offers what "Modern Warfare" doesn't: a viable competitive platform built with longevity in mind.

At its launch, "CoD Mobile" introduced several different game types and competitive options. These options includes access to Ranked Mode, something "Modern Warfare" still hasn't offered.

Now, rumors suggest that "Call of Duty" esports will be hitting mobile devices in 2020.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has not officially announced a "CoD Mobile" esports event. If the rumors are true, the championship qualifiers will begin as early as April 3.

Multiple rounds will allow players to progress into the final championship:

Solos

Teams

Regional Qualifiers

Regional Playoffs

CoDM Championship 2020

With no official information available, fans have questions: why hasn't anything been officially addressed? How will COVID-19 affect scheduling?

Despite the questions, this is the perfect time to add a new mobile esport. General growth has been on the rise.

In 2018, mobile games generated over $15 billion globally. Due to easy accessibility, mobile income will continue to escalate. Mobile games have lower barriers to entry and higher install rates compared to PC and console games.

Mobile iterations of popular competitive titles such as "Fortnite" and "PUBG" have already attracted massive growth to the industry. The PUBG Mobile Club open final in 2019 carried a total of 532 million views. The prize pool contained more than $2 million, and the event a peak concurrent viewership of about 600,000.

"Call of Duty Mobile" is one of the most popular games on the market. Since its release, the title has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

The demand is there, and in the CoD Mobile Championship, everyone can compete. This is a desperately needed league in a market already experiencing exponential growth.

Newzoo estimates mobile gaming growth will surpass the growth experienced in PC and console markets. In 2020, mobile gaming will carry 57% of the global gaming market, according to the estimates, and by 2021, mobile games will account for nearly 60% of the growth in global games.

Screenshot courtesy of Activision.