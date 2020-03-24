Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading higher after the stock received an upgrade.

Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Live Nation's stock from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $63 to $35.

Live Nation is an American events promoter and venue operator. The company was formed in 1996 by Robert Sillerman as SFX Entertainment. Its business was built around consolidating concert promoters into a national company.

Live Nation Entertainment shares were trading up 15.43% at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.