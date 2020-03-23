Market Overview

Why Royal Philips Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2020 11:26am   Comments
Royal Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the company announced it plans to double the production of ventilators within the next eight weeks and achieve a four-fold increase by the third-quarter of 2020.

Royal Philips is a Dutch multinational conglomerate currently focused in the area of health technology, with other divisions.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The company is increasing the production of certain critical care products to help diagnose and treat patients with the new coronavirus disease.

Royal Philips NV shares were trading up 2.65% at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $50.78 and a 52-week low of $30.50.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Movers Trading Ideas

