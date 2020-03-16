How People Are Coping With Coronavirus From Around The World
The coronavirus has affected human life across the globe.
While constant news about the virus can be disheartening, the human spirit is adapting in fantastic and wonderful ways.
This article, updated regularly, will hope to share the wonderful ways people around the world are coping with coronavirus. If you have an uplifting, quirky, funny or fantastic story please feel free to share it with us at newsdesk@benzinga.com or on our Twitter.
Stories To Uplift You During Coronavirus
Corona Is Slowing Down, Humanity Will Survive, Says Biophysicist Michael Levitt
Nobel laureate and Stanford professor Michael Levitt unexpectedly became a reassuring figure in China at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now he assures Israelis: statistics show the virus is on a downturn
Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.
Coronavirus sparks an epidemic of people helping people in Seattle
In my last column I wrote that the novel coronavirus outbreak showed us the gaps in our social safety net and the systems that we urgently need to fix.
But what this crisis has also exposed in the past week is the way in which people, guided by their hearts, are stepping up to support each other in extraordinary ways.
Coronavirus On Social Media
