7 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

The COVID-19 virus outbreak is becoming a larger threat as it continues to spread throughout the world — and when something new comes along, false information tends to follow.

As the situation continues to develop, it’s easy for the truth to get lost in a sea of headlines. Whether for your monetary or physical well-being, here are seven coronavirus myths and the truth behind them.

MYTH: The coronavirus is related to Corona beer

FACT: Although they share a name, the coronavirus has nothing to do with Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Corona beer. The virus gets its name from its corona, or crown-like, appearance.

MYTH: The coronavirus was created by people

FACT: “Viruses can change over time. Occasionally, a disease outbreak happens when a virus that is common in an animal such as a pig, bat or bird undergoes changes and passes to humans. This is likely how the new coronavirus came to be,” Lisa Lockered Maragakis, M.D. said in an article published by John Hopkins Medicine.

MYTH: Packages from China can contain the coronavirus

FACT: Receiving a package from China does not put you at risk of contracting the coronavirus. The coronavirus does not survive long on objects, including letters and packages, according to the World Health Organization.

MYTH: Garlic can help prevent coronavirus infection

FACT: It’s undeniable that garlic does have some healthy properties, but it can’t prevent the coronavirus.

"There is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus,” the WHO said.

MYTH: The coronavirus came from bat soup

FACT: There is currently no evidence that supports the ongoing rumor that the coronavirus came from bat soup.

MYTH: The coronavirus can be spread through pets

FACT: The WHO said "there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.”

They do state, however, that it is a good idea to wash your hands after touching pets to prevent other diseases.

MYTH: The coronavirus is deadly

FACT: The coronavirus can definitely be fatal, but usually it’s not a death sentence. According to the World Health Organization, “although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal.”

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.