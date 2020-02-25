Today's Pickup: Spireon Integrates Trailer Management With TPMS From PSI

Good day,

Spireon has integrated its trailer management system with Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.)'s tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The announcement came Monday at the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) in Atlanta.

Customers of Spireon's FleetLocate now gain insight into tire pressures and temperatures, tire status, and leakage data generated by P.S.I.'s TireView TPMS. Real-time alerts are also part of the integration.

"Tire pressure monitoring systems help carriers extend tire life, reduce uneven wear from under-inflation, decrease maintenance costs and prevent tire-related CSA violations," said Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon. "Spireon's integration with P.S.I. TireView TPMS is an important addition to the ITM platform as it gives customers a comprehensive view of tire health where they manage their entire trailer ecosystem — FleetLocate."

This is the second integration between Spireon and P.S.I. The previous one made automatic tire inflation system data available within FleetLocate.

"It's been great to work side by side with Spireon's product management and engineering teams to bring this seamless integration to market," said Jim Sharkey, vice president of global sales and marketing for P.S.I.

Did you know?

According to SONAR data (LOTVI.USA), long-haul volumes — loads that move over 800 miles — have been averaging over 8% higher since September of last year.

Quotable:

"What we do is hard and not everybody wants to do it. So staffing our stores and restaurants, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, is challenging. We run close to 2,000 trucks between gas and diesel trucks, crew trucks, and water trucks. And finding drivers in certain areas is challenging."

— Jimmy Haslam, CEO of the Pilot Co., on running the organization as he prepares to name a succession plan for the family business, started by his father with $6,000.

In other news:

Blockchain should be tracking bread

Blockchain should be used to track bread to help consumers understand where their local product is sourced from, experts say. (Supply Chain Digital)

Canadian rail shutdown worries truckers

Truckers in Canada are overbooked on capacity thanks to the protests that have shut large sections of rail lines, but they are worried about the long-term impacts. (Huddle)

Survey finds most companies impacted by coronavirus

A survey of the Fortune 1000 finds that 94% say their supply chains have been impacted by the coronavirus. (Fortune)

DSV expects to cut 4,000 jobs in consolidation

Freight forwarder DSV said it will eliminate 4,000 jobs as part of its Panalpina acquisition. (The Wall Street Journal)

Old Dominion sets stock split

Old Dominion said it will execute a three-for-two stock split on March 24 for shareholders on record as of March 10. (DC Velocity)

Final thoughts

In 1958, Jimmy Haslam's father paid $6,000 for a single gas station. That investment has turned into the Pilot Co., a multibillion-dollar family business that now includes over 750 travel centers under the Pilot and Flying J brands, associated marketing agreements with other companies, an energy business, and various other endeavors, including ownership of the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.

The 66-year-old Haslam is expected to announce his successor as CEO in the coming months. His daughter Whitney is the company's chief experience officer, but Haslam has not given any hints as to who will replace him.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay