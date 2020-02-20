From Dunks To Dumps: Shaq To Be Spokesman For Tonka Truck Toys

Shaquille O’Neal is out peddling a new product — and it’s not likely one you’d expect. The NBA Hall of Famer is the new spokesman for Tonka Trucks.

That’s right. The toddler toys.

On Thursday, Toymaker Basic Fun! announced an agreement with Shaq’s representative Authentic Brands Group to use the globally celebrated basketball star in its marketing for a new Tonka line. Management sensed synergy with Shaq’s “Get Out and Play!” campaign.

"Shaquille is a larger than life pop culture personality, and kids of all ages adore him – when he says, 'get outside and play,' they listen," Basic Fun! CEO Jay Foreman said in a press release. "For generations, Tonka trucks have been the benchmark of durable and rugged toys that let imaginations run wild. We are bringing together these two legendary icons with the common goal of getting kids off their screens and outside or on the floor to enjoy some fun, creative and active play."

To kick things off, Shaq will help unveil new Tonka toys at the 117th Annual Toy Fair New York next week.

The pairing could be a boon for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), which licenses the Tonka brand for sales.

