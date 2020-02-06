Cashierless Checkouts One Step Closer To Reality At 7-Eleven

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is testing a cashierless and checkout-free concept at its corporate headquarters.

What Happened

7-Eleven's store in its headquarters is limited to employees only and the cashierless experience requires the use of an app. The user scans the app when they enter the store and proceed to pick up the items they want and then exit without waiting in any line or scanning items.

7-Eleven's SVP and CIO Mani Suri said in a statement obtained by Supermarket News the company is testing its concept to offer "faster, easier transactions." By testing the concept with employees, the company is more confident its workers will provide better feedback so they can work on solutions and make adjustments.

Why It's Important

The future of retail requires the use of predictive technology and advanced algorithms so it can correctly handle each individual customer's order.

"Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and customer expectations are driving the evolution," according to 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto.

7-Eleven joins others who are testing the future of retail, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) who already operates multiple Amazon Go stores. Located in a handful of cities, Amazon's stores automatically debits an Amazon account for items that are physically purchased.

Suri also said in the statement that 7-Eleven will "test and learn" its in-house project before launching to a "wider audience."

