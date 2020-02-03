Shaq Wants You To Eat This New Papa John's Sandwich

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) announced Monday its solution to the "usual sandwich."

What Happened

Papa John's new sandwich is called Papadia and made out of the pizza chain's original dough and filled with fresh ingredients, the company said in a press release. The new menu item takes its inspiration from the classic Italian piadina and is one part sandwich and one part pizza.

Papa John's will launch four options for its sandwich, including Italian, Philly Cheesesteak, Grilled BBQ Chicken & Bacon, and Meatball Pepperoni.

Retired NBA legend and Papa John's board member Shaquille O'Neal promoted the new offering in a Twitter video back in the summer months. He "secretly" recorded a company board of directors meeting where he said, "remember the name 'Papadia,' It's gonna be a big one."

Why It's Important

Papa John's new menu innovation continues to crank up the heat to separate itself from rival pizza chains. The company most recently launched a Garlic Parmesan crust but the new sandwich represents Papa John's first major move to win over the lunch crowd.

"The Papadia is great for people on the go who are looking to mix up their traditional lunch routine," Paul Fabre, senior vice president of product innovation at Papa John's said in a statement obtained by Nation's Restaurant News.

Papa John's teased that consumers can expect "more exciting innovations" to come this year.

