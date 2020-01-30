What Is Flexport.org Doing To Tackle Humanity's Biggest Challenges?

Freightcaster Chad Prevost speaks with Susy Schöneberg, Head of Flexport.org at Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville, TN.

Speaker biography – Susy Schöneberg is an experienced logistics professional and leads Flexport.org, a cross-functional group within Flexport that ensures that sustainable solutions are integrated across the company.

She is passionate about matching corporate assets to the needs of nonprofit organizations to tackle humanity's biggest challenges. Prior to joining Flexport, Susy worked in corporate strategy and sustainability management at Deutsche Bahn/DB Schenker, one of the largest mobility and logistics companies in the world. Susy lived in Europe and Asia for her undergraduate studies and holds an MBA from UC Berkeley.

Get tickets to #FWLive Atlanta

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Rewatch the LIVE streams on YouTube

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay