Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/28

Freight Futures contract to watch today: Dallas, TX to Los Angeles, CA

It was a chilly start to the week with Trucking Freight Futures ending Monday on a slightly down and mixed note. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) dropped fractionally to settle at $1.454/mile. Both the East regional (FUT.VEU202001) and South regional (FUT.VSU202001) contracts fell slightly to $1.621 and $1.220, respectively, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001) ended the day unchanged at $1.520.

The individual lane contracts were fairly quiet, though mixed, on the day. In the East, the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202001) and PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202001) contracts dropped a fraction to $2.036 and $1.086, respectively. The ATL to PHL contract inched up by 0.12% to $1.742. The mixed pattern from last week in the South carried over to this week. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) crept higher to $1.454 while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) continued to stumble and fell 0.5% to $0.987.

The continuous spot month price for the contract (FUTC1.VDL) is now back to its November 2019 levels, though the forward curve (FWD.VDL) is pointing to higher but volatile rates into the summer. The lanes in the West settled the day where they opened with the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) remaining at $2.070 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) still sitting at $0.969.

