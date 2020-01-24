Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Epizyme's Tazemetostat Drug For Epithelioid Sarcoma Gets Accelerated FDA Approval
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2020 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Epizyme's Tazemetostat Drug For Epithelioid Sarcoma Gets Accelerated FDA Approval

Biopharmaceutical company Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) on Thursday said that its tazemetostat drug for the treatment of patients with epithelioid sarcoma had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

What Happened

The TAZVERIK drug has been approved, particularly for the treatment of patients above the age of 16, who have metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma that cannot be completely removed with surgery.

The clinical benefit of the drug still needs to be verified in a confirmatory trial for the FDA's continued approval, as is usually required in cases where the federal agency grants accelerated approvals based on preliminary trials.

Epizyme said that it is already performing a confirmatory trial that assesses the effects of a combination of TAXVERIK and chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin against a combination of the latter with a placebo.

The company reported a 15% response rate at a 95% confidence interval among the 62 patients treated in the phase 2 trials, and a 1.6% complete response.

77% of these patients had had prior surgeries, and 61% prior systemic chemotherapy, Epizyme said.

37% of patients reported adverse reactions from the drug, and 2% permanently discontinued it due to the side effects.

"TAZVERIK is now the first and only FDA-approved EZH2 inhibitor, and the first and only FDA-approved treatment specifically indicated for ES patients," Epizyme CEO Robert Bazemore, said in a statement.

"Our commercial launch plans are underway, and we expect to make TAZVERIK available to ES patients and treating physicians across the U.S. within 10 business days."

Price Action

Epizyme's shares traded 1.76% lower in the after-hours market after closing the regular session 4.74% higher at $26.72.

Posted-In: Biopharma drugsNews Health Care Retail Sales Legal Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPZM)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Jan. 23, 2020: CODX, LUV, INTC, PAYC, EPZM
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Reports Positive SMA Data Readout, Vir Biotech To Work On Virus Treatment
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Johnson & Johnson Earnings, FDA Nod For Horizon Therapeutics, Slew Of Secondary Offerings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Epizyme, Merck Ahead Of PDUFA Dates, J&J To Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga