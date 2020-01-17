Cramer Says Microsoft's Green Initiative A 'Shocking Paradigm Shift'

CNBC's Jim Cramer spent a day at Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to better understand how the tech giant is balancing sustainability initiatives in its operations.

Microsoft 'Can Do It'

Microsoft announced Thursday a new plan to not only become carbon negative by the end of the decade but to remove from the environment all the carbon it has produced since 1975.

Cramer is a fan of the announcement and said Thursday on "Halftime Report" that Microsoft "can do it."

Microsoft is perhaps the "most powerful" company in the world, especially in terms of data centers, the CNBC host said. This means the company's goal can "make an impact," making its pledge the real deal in sustainability.

'Monumental Twist' For Microsoft

Cramer said later on in the day during his "Mad Money" show that Microsoft is leading the way in how companies balance profits with broader obligations.

Companies used to live under the philosophy of profit at any cost. But today, "capitalism is trying to regulate itself" even if there is no clear directive to do so from the government, he said.

"In a monumental twist, we've seen a shocking paradigm shift of late."

Microsoft's stock moved higher following its green announcement, which is notable as one would expect it to be "punished," Cramer said. This could be seen as yet another sign that "the world's turned upside down," he said.

"Whether or not Microsoft can save the environment, what matters is that they're making the attempt."

Microsoft Price Action

The stock was trading down slightly at $166.16 at the time of publication Friday.

