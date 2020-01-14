Cerberus Is Reportedly Preparing To Take Albertsons Public

Supermarket chain Albertsons Cos. is preparing to proceed with an initial public offering that could value it around $19 billion, according to a Monday Wall Street Journal report that cited people familiar with the matter.

Private equity investor Cerberus Capital Management, Albertsons' private equity owner, has attempted to take the supermarket chain public in recent years.

An IPO for Albertsons, which had around $61 billion in sales for the fiscal year ending in February 2019, would be one of the biggest tests of the IPO market in 2020, the Journal reported.

Albertsons backers are also looking to tap into the stock market to cash out of an investment that dates back nearly 15 years.

Photo by Famartin via Wikimedia.