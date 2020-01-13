Are Walmart Drivers Paid Too Much?

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about a murder suspect caught with an in-cab camera, avocado truck hijackings, trucker insurance fraud, they continue the debate from FreightWaves radio on whether Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) drivers are paid too much, plus a deep dive on Flexport's foray into charter lines, railroad Market Expert Trivia, Kevin Hill on nuclear verdicts and then it's an on to an Oscar worthy Big Deal Little Deal with Emily Szink.

