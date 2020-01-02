The Most In-Demand Jobs For The Next Decade

Data analysts, behavioral scientists, digital detox consultants and upcycled clothing designers could be some of the most in-demand professionals in the next decade, according to Bloomberg.

The Report

A report by the U.K.'s Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce revealed that Brexit, climate change, an economic slowdown and technology advances are the four major factors that could impact job markets in the 2020s.

4 Scenarios For Future Job Markets

The report analyzed four possible workplace scenarios to predict the future of job markets in the U.K.

The Big Tech Economy

This describes a world where new tools and technologies, such as self-driving cars and 3D printing, develop at a rapid pace, resulting in cheaper products but an increased unemployment rate.

Top Jobs: In the Big Tech Economy scenario, software development, digital transformation consultancy and technology public relation jobs could see a rise in demand, according to the Dec. 29 Bloomberg report.

The Precision Economy

“A future of hyper surveillance” where a rapid increase in the use of sensors allows companies to create value by gathering and analyzing more information on objects, people and the environment, despite moderate technological progress.

Top jobs: Behavioral scientists, data analysts, online reputation managers.

The Exodus Economy

A scenario where an economic slowdown like the 2008 recession dries up funding for innovation and keeps the U.K. in a low-skilled, low-productivity and low-paid rut, and workers lose faith in capitalism.

Top Jobs: Food cooperative workers, community energy managers and upcycled clothing designers.

The Empathy Economy

“A future of responsible stewardship” in which technology advances at a steady pace, but so too does public awareness of its dangers. Automation is carefully tackled along with workers and unions, and disposable income goes to sectors such as education, care and entertainment.

Top jobs: digital detox planners, personal public relations advisers.

Top Jobs In The Past 10 Years

Changes in the job markets in the past 10 years were mainly driven by government austerity, the rise of e-commerce and an aging society, the report said.

Computer programmers, van drivers and finance directors are among the professions that experienced the biggest growth in the past 10 years.

Some of the hardest-hit professions in the same period were national government administrators, bank clerks and retail workers.