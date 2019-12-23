Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Above The Critical Support At 1.1065
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 23, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Above The Critical Support At 1.1065

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1092

  • US Durable Goods Order surprisingly fell in November by 2.0%.
  • European macroeconomic calendar to remain empty until next Friday.
  • EUR/USD holding above the critical support at 1.1065, but bounces limited.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1095 this Monday, up with Wall Street’s opening, recovering from a daily low of 1.1069. Trading was choppy across the board, with the dollar appreciating during European trading hours, but changing course afterward. A dismal US Durable Goods Orders report was initially ignored by the market’s participants, but it later took its toll on the greenback. According to the official release, orders plummeted  2% in November, well below the expected 1.5% advance. Non-defense Capital Goods Orders were up by 0.1%, also below the latest market’s expectation of 0.2%.

New Home Sales, released later in the day, was up by 1.3%, better than the 0.3% decline expected.

There were no macroeconomic releases in Europe, and the calendar will remain empty for the Union until next Friday. The US will release this Tuesday the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, seen at 9 vs. the previous -1.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair has managed to bounce after another approach to the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, to end the day around the 50% retracement of the same advance at 1.1090. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA that approaches a mild-bullish 100 SMA, this last converging with the daily high.

Technical indicators remain within negative levels without clear directional strength.  The pair has a relevant Fibonacci resistance at 1.1120, while a relevant support comes at 1.1065. Large stops are suspected below this last, and if those are triggered, the pair can near 1.1000 before paring its slump.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: EUR/USDNews Eurozone Commodities Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Google Buys Typhoon Studios To Bolster Stadia

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/23/2019