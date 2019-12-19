Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Senate Impeachment Trial Delayed As Pelosi Seeks Clarity On Rules

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 8:06am   Comments
Share:
Senate Impeachment Trial Delayed As Pelosi Seeks Clarity On Rules

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she would not deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate until she gets assurances about the Senate trial proceedings.

After the House approved President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday evening, Pelosi said she would not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until rules for the trial of President Donald Trump are established.

"We're not sending [the articles] tonight because it's difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," Pelosi said.

See Also: President Donald Trump Has Been Impeached By The House Of Representatives

By delaying the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Pelosi is trying to put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before laying out the trial's rules. She expressed her concerns that McConnell can conduct an unfair trial on removing President Trump from office.

"This is what I don't consider a fair trial," Pelosi said when reporters asked her to explain the reason for delay.

"That leader McConnell has stated that he's not an impartial juror, that he's going to take his cues, in quotes, from the White House, and he's working in total coordination with the White House counsel's office," she said.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

Posted-In: Donald Trump Impeachment Nancy PelosiNews Politics Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Rite Aid Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance; Shares Up 20%