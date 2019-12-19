Senate Impeachment Trial Delayed As Pelosi Seeks Clarity On Rules

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that she would not deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate until she gets assurances about the Senate trial proceedings.

After the House approved President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday evening, Pelosi said she would not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until rules for the trial of President Donald Trump are established.

"We're not sending [the articles] tonight because it's difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating," Pelosi said.

By delaying the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Pelosi is trying to put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before laying out the trial's rules. She expressed her concerns that McConnell can conduct an unfair trial on removing President Trump from office.

"This is what I don't consider a fair trial," Pelosi said when reporters asked her to explain the reason for delay.

"That leader McConnell has stated that he's not an impartial juror, that he's going to take his cues, in quotes, from the White House, and he's working in total coordination with the White House counsel's office," she said.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore