What Is The Whisk App And Why Are Food Retailers Partnering With It?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 9:18am   Comments
Whisk is a smart food platform that allows users to find and share recipes and struck a handful of partnerships with leading retailers.

What Does Whisk Do?

Whisk's app allows users to upload recipes from any publisher or upload their own. Unlike other competing services, Whisk attempts to "fit in with your life" instead of trying to "make you change" some of your preferences, Nick Holzherr, head of Whisk, told Grocery Dive.

Whisk claims it oversees the world's most advanced artificial intelligence "Food Engine" to help "map items to the intent the user has," Holzherr said. The app can also work across multiple devices and places and updates in real time.

Why Whisk Is Important For Retailers

Users can transform their shopping lists to grocery orders within seconds across multiple retailers, including Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), the company said in a press release.

Whisk hopes to address a large market where more than half of the U.S. population still use pen and paper for their shopping lists, according to the press release. Consumers spend too much time looking for food content and another 50 hours per year in the grocery store. Despite all the time and effort, most people end up cooking the same seven to nine dishes on repeat.

There's a fundamental disconnect between the online and offline that Whisk can help connect," Holzherr said.

The Whisk app is available for download on Android devices and iOS capabilities will be coming soon.

Posted-In: food Grocery Dive Nick Holzherr WhiskNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

