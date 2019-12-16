Navistar Recalls International Work Trucks That Can Move Unintentionally

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) is recalling 12,539 International brand work trucks equipped to send power from the truck for other uses because the engine speed could overwhelm the parking brake and lead to unintentional movement.

The condition could cause injury or property damage, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a posting on its website. No injuries or crashes were mentioned in the report.

With the parking brake applied and the automatic transmission still in drive or reverse and the stationary power takeoff (PTO) switch engaged, the engine RPM will ramp up and may overcome parking brake hold capability.

The affected trucks are 2019-2020 International MV (2,321 units); 2018-2020 International WorkStar (3,988 units); 2019-2020 International HV (3,377 units) and 2018-2019 International DuraStar (2,853 units). All of the trucks are likely to have the condition.

Affected trucks were built between February 2017 and September 2019. Trucks that do not offer power takeoff are not part of the recall.

Navistar will update parameters in the Cummins' (NYSE: CMI) engine control module for the feature codes that enable a neutral interlock for the PTO.

Customers will be notified of the recall on Jan. 20. The recalibration will be performed for free. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-841.

Image Sourced from Pixabay