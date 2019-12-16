Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Navistar Recalls International Work Trucks That Can Move Unintentionally
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 16, 2019 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Navistar Recalls International Work Trucks That Can Move Unintentionally

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE: NAV) is recalling 12,539 International brand work trucks equipped to send power from the truck for other uses because the engine speed could overwhelm the parking brake and lead to unintentional movement.

The condition could cause injury or property damage, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a posting on its website. No injuries or crashes were mentioned in the report.

With the parking brake applied and the automatic transmission still in drive or reverse and the stationary power takeoff (PTO) switch engaged, the engine RPM will ramp up and may overcome parking brake hold capability.

The affected trucks are 2019-2020 International MV (2,321 units); 2018-2020 International WorkStar (3,988 units); 2019-2020 International HV (3,377 units) and 2018-2019 International DuraStar (2,853 units). All of the trucks are likely to have the condition. 

Affected trucks were built between February 2017 and September 2019. Trucks that do not offer power takeoff are not part of the recall.

Navistar will update parameters in the Cummins' (NYSE: CMI) engine control module for the feature codes that enable a neutral interlock for the PTO.

Customers will be notified of the recall on Jan. 20. The recalibration will be performed for free. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-841.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics navistar Supply Chain truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CMI + NAV)

As Truck Engine Displacements Shrink, Power And Fuel Efficiency Grow
Lawsuit Claims Navistar Inflated Prices, Cheated Government On Price Of Military Vehicles
Class 8 Truck Orders Tumble In November
Whistleblower Suit Alleges Navistar Forged Military Vehicle Invoices
Cummins Enters Its Second Century Amid Trucking Downturn
Daimler To Lay Off At Least 10,000 Workers Worldwide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Off The Supply Chain: The Talent Shortage