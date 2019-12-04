What To Know About The Trader Joe's Sushi Recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted a notice this week that certain food items made by Fuji Food Products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A recall has been issued for sushi and read-to-eat salads that are found at select Trade Joe's, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) and 7-Eleven stores in 31 states and Washington, D.C., USA Today reported.

Fuji Food Products CEO Farrel Hirsch said in a statement it's "addressing this problem vigorously" and paused current production to focus on eliminating the cause of the outbreak. The company won't resume production until the FDA certifies its facility is free of any contamination.

Listeria is potentially fatal to children, elderly people, and anyone with a compromised immune system. Healthy individuals are likely to experience abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, nausea or headaches.

Anyone who purchased one or more of the following recalled items are urged to discard or return the item and certainly not eat them:

Here are the recalled items and their sell-by-dates:

Okami 8-piece California Roll: 7-32869-28101-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy California Roll: 7-32869-28102-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28103-9, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Spicy Supreme California Roll: 7-32869-28104-6, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Classic California Roll with SO: 7-32869-28105-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Combo: 7-32869-28111-4, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Supreme Sampler: 7-32869-28112-1, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Brown Rice Classic California Roll: 7-32869-28122-0, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 25-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28200-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 6-piece Sushi Platter: 7-32869-28201-2, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Seafood Combo: 7-32869-28262-3, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6-piece: 7-32869-28114-5, 11/22-12/06/2019

Okami 8-piece Salmon Philly Roll: 7-32869-28113-8, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe's Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl: 603751, 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe's Banh Mi Style Salad: 614719, 11/19-12/03/2019

Trader Joe's Shrimp Spring Rolls: 908795, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe's Tofu Spring Rolls: 921510, 11/18-12/02/2019

Trader Joe's Queso Fundido 16 ounces: 646574, 12/10-12/24/2019

Trader Joe's 8-piece Spicy Cal Roll: 348966,11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe's 8-piece California Roll: 348997, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe's 8-piece Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls: 513289, 11/22-12/06/2019

Trader Joe's 8-piece Smoked Salmon Philly Roll: 603775 11/20-12/04/2019

Trader Joe's 8-piece Brown Rice California Roll: 909822, 11/22-12/06/2019

