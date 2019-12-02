Market Overview

The Big Data In SONAR Behind Black Friday, CN Strike, More On FreightWaves Radio
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 02, 2019 11:31am   Comments
Share:
On the road for the Thanksgiving? Tune in to FreightWaves Radio this Saturday at 3PM ET on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking ch 146. Dooner and special guest co-host Andrew Cox will be bringing you all of the hottest stories from FreightWaves.com, plus we will do a deep dive into SONAR and the trucking numbers behind Black Friday.

Chief Insight Officer Dean Croke will string the lights on the logistics of Christmas of Trees and gifts us his holiday report from the road.

Canadian correspondent Nate Tabek dials in with an in-depth report on the Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) strike and its impact on the markets North of the border.

The phone lines will be open! Call in at 888 8 ROADDOG that's 888-876-2336.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking on channel 146, through SiriusXM's streaming service or on demand for subscribers. The show is on 3:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Saturdays and replayed 9:00-11:00 p.m. Saturday and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Tweet FreightWaves Radio @FW_Radio. FreightWaves Radio is hosted by Timothy Dooner (@timothydooner) and special guests.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

