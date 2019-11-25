Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Move Over BYND: Air-Based Meat Is A Real Thing

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Move Over BYND: Air-Based Meat Is A Real Thing

Air Protein is a California-based startup that can make food out of thin air, Cnet reported in mid-November.

What Happened

Air Protein can make meatless alternatives by extracting elements found in the air, including oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen, according to Cnet. The company then converts the extracted elements into an edible product by using renewable energy and a fermentation process.

In fact, the food includes all nine essential amino acids with added vitamins, like B12.

Lisa Dyson started Air Protein after discovering single-cell organisms can convert carbon dioxide into nutrients.

Why It's Important

Dyson also founded a company called Kiverdi which extracts carbon dioxide to produce plastics and soil, according to Cnet. It seems a natural extension to leverage its expertise into categories like food.

However, true meat lovers who aren't persuaded by plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) are unlikely to adapt a diet which relies on air.

What's Next

Air Protein's food products are unlikely to reach the grocery shelf any time soon as the company continues to work on fine-tuning potential consumer products, according to Cnet.

Nevertheless, the company's progress over the years will likely be closely followed by the food industry and the general public given environmental benefits.

"The world is embracing plant-based meat and we believe air-based meat is the next evolution of the sustainable food movement that will serve as one of the solutions to feeding a growing population without putting a strain on natural resources," Dyson said in a press release.

Related Links

Kroger Moves In On 'Very Strong' Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering

Bernstein: Buy The Dip In Beyond Meat

Posted-In: Air Food food Lisa Dyson MeatlessNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

Impossible Foods Seeks More Funding
Burger King Sued Over 'Impossible Whopper' Possibly Not Being Vegan
Boring No More: Agriculture and Food Investing Gets A Sexy New ETF
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
IPO Investing And Lockups: Here's What Investors Should Know
Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What Needs To Change For Fintech To Better Help Underserved Consumers

Barclays Upgrades JD On Continued Strength In China's E-Commerce Sector