How Walmart Is Changing The Produce Shopping Experience

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) EVP and head of Walmart U.S. Food Charles Redfield took a look back at the company's produce business in a blog post and offered a vision what customers can expect next.

What Walmart Did To Improve The Experience

Walmart set out on a mission a few years ago to focus on improving the quality of its fresh produce through a focus on locally grown foods and a broader organic selection, Redfield said. The company achieved its goals through improving relationships with farmers to slash delivery time and extend the shelf life of their products in stores.

Walmart will also add more lights and better signing to make shopping easier, but there is more to be done.

Additional changes will be coming to Walmart stores, including a more open market feel with colorful displays that emphasize the freshness of products. Wider aisles will make it easier for consumers to move around.

Walmart will allocate a separate area dedicated to just organic products.

Why It's Important For Walmart And Its Customers

Walmart's changes to the produce section will also help its associates perform their daily tasks more efficiently, Redfield said. A new format simplifies workloads and makes it easier to restock produce.

"The changes we're making to our produce department will be great for our customers and associates, and we're excited to bring them to stores all around the country," he wrote in the post.

Walmart expects to update most of its U.S. stores by next summer.

Walmart's stock last closed at $119.13 per share.

Related Links:

Target Bites At Walmart's Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand

Walmart Earnings Praised By Analysts, But Some Question What's Next