Threat Of Another Lufthansa Strike Dropped — For Now

Lufthansa and the Independent Flight Attendant Organization (UFO) have agreed to continue negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement with the help of arbitration, following a two-day strike last week that forced Lufthansa to cancel 1,300 flights.

The airline and its cabin crews have been unable to agree on pay and work conditions so far.

Under the Nov. 12 truce, the UFO will not initiate any work stoppages and Lufthansa withdrew its legal action seeking to declare the strike illegal. Both sides said they will work to resolve their differences through the neutral mediators.

Lufthansa is a major player in the air cargo sector. Due to the strike, some shippers may have experienced delays in receiving cargo.

More details about the labor talks will be released in two days, Lufthansa said.

Image by Pit Karges from Pixabay