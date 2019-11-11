Hyundai Translead Recalls Dry Vans For Air Hose Issue

Hyundai Translead, the largest producer of truck trailers in North America, is recalling 34,960 dry vans because the beam clip of the air hose spring assembly may detach from the trailer, allowing the air hoses to drag on the ground.

If the beam clip that holds the air hose spring assembly falls off of the beam or gets disconnected, an air leak could result and increase the possibility of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website.

No crashes or injuries were included in the NHTSA posting.

Hyundai Translead said two customers complained that the beam clips were detached on multiple dry vans. A company investigation found a defect that caused the beam clip to fall off the underside of the van when force is applied. Affected dry vans were built between Sept. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019,

Hyundai Translead dealers will replace the part with a stronger beam clip at no charge. Customers are being notified in November. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-739,

Image by Pexels from Pixabay