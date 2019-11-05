Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Chairman Talks CEO Compensation, Says Muilenburg 'Didn't Create This Problem'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Chairman Talks CEO Compensation, Says Muilenburg 'Didn't Create This Problem'

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced "uncomfortable questions" related to compensation when he testified in front of U.S. lawmakers, Boeing Chairman David Calhoun told CNBC in a Tuesday interview. 

Compensation

Muilenburg faced two days of congressional questioning in late October and was questioned why he hasn't forgone part or all of his 2019 compensation after two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.

On Tuesday, Calhoun told CNBC that the topic of compensation falls under the responsibility of the board. Muilenburg has volunteered to forgo a short-term bonus, a longer-term bonus and any equity grants until the Max returns to the skies, he said. 

"It was a significant move on his part," Calhoun said. "Nothing surprising about that for me. Nothing."

Changed For Life

Calhoun also told CNBC Muilenburg that listened to every story throughout his congressional questioning, including those from families of victims. While Muilenburg was "doing all the right things" prior to the questioning, the experience "changed him for life," Calhoun said. 

The Right CEO

From the perspective of Boeing's board, Muilenburg "didn't create this problem" and knew the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, in the Boeing planes "should and could be done better," Calhoun also said.

Muilenburg has led a program to rewrite the MCAS with the purpose of "alleviating all of the conditions that ultimately beset two unfortunate crews and families and victims," the board chairman said.

Muilenburg updates the board with new developments daily, and his leadership should set up a return to service for the grounded jets, Calhoun said. 

"It's a tough and important task and we believe he is up to it." 

Boeing shares were trading 2% higher at $358.13 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Boeing CEO Muilenburg Grilled On 737 Max Crashes, Apologizes To Victim Families In Senate Hearing

CNBC's LeBeau: 'No Indication' Boeing's Board Will Fire CEO

Posted-In: 737 MAX CNBC David Calhoun Dennis MuilenburgNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Uber Shares Hit The Curb After Earnings, But Trade Optimism Continues To Lift Market
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 5, 2019: BA, LYFT, PTON, BYND, NUS
A Pair Of Super Cyclical ETFs For November
CNBC's LeBeau: 'No Indication' Boeing's Board Will Fire CEO
3 ETFs To Consider For The Next 6 Months
With China Trade Back In Focus, Strong Earnings From Apple, Facebook Blunt The Blow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Okta, Oneok And More