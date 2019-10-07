Comdata Debuts OneLook Dashboard For Improved Fuel Management Spend

Navigating the maze of data generated by modern fuel cards represents a time-consuming and costly task for most fleets. Between identifying which data is important, determining how to utilize it properly, and preparing that data for presentations, managers can spend hours each week sifting through numbers. This sometimes negates any savings opportunity the data provides.

Comdata, a FLEETCOR company, is out to change that with its OneLook business intelligence tool.

"Comdata OneLook has really honed in on what my team needs," Bill Davis, category manager of procurement for PowerTeam Services, a company that beta tested the new dashboard. "We now have access to fleet analytics right out of the box, saving us the time and effort needed to pull reports manually. It used to take us half a day to do what we can now do in just a few simple clicks."

OneLook is designed for both local and fleet customers using Comdata fuel cards. It uses online analytics to measure fleet performance through Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), visualizations, and dashboards. Even mixed fleets can utilize the dashboard. Comdata OneLook provides a one-stop view for overall fleet operations and filters to allow managers to drill down into specific sides of the operation.

"Comdata OneLook is a modern and intuitive analytics tool that lets fleet managers view and manage every critical aspect of fleet performance, every mile of the day," said Justin King, senior vice presidentof product and innovation for Comdata's North American Trucking Division. "With Comdata OneLook, our customers will have a more automated understanding of their business, eliminating the need to manually analyze thousands of lines of transactional data."

The dashboard provides the data insight necessary, in real time, for managers to create spending strategies, reduce costs, and maximize discounts, the company explained. Data includes fuel spend by driver, geography, discounts, top merchant locations, and average price per gallon to help spot fraud or misuse trends.

"Throughout our 50-year history, we have focused on bringing the best innovations in data insights and payment security to our fleet customers," said King. "From helping prevent driver fraud to helping fleets negotiate pricing with merchants, Comdata OneLook will be a game-changer in our instant, data driven world."

Image Sourced from Pixabay