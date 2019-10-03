CSX Installs New Leadership

Eastern U.S. railroad CSX (NYSE: CSX) has promoted two members to its leadership team, the company said on October 2.

It has appointed Kevin Boone as its chief financial officer (CFO) and Jamie Boychuk as executive vice president of operations.

"Both Kevin and Jamie have played a significant role in the company's recent transformation and are great additions to our executive team," said CSX chief executive officer Jim Foote.

Boone became interim CFO in May after former CFO Frank Lonegro left the company. Boone joined the company in 2017 as vice president of corporate affairs and chief investor relations officer, and then he became vice president of marketing and strategy, where he led research and data analysis aimed at growth strategies.

Boone has also served as a senior equity research analyst at Janus Capital, vice president for equity research at Morgan Stanley and as an associate at Merrill Lynch in the mergers and acquisitions group.

Boychuk also joined CSX in 2017 and he has held the positions of assistant vice president of transportation support, vice president of scheduled railroading, and most recently as senior vice president of network operations, mechanical, engineering and intermodal operations. He came to CSX from Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) where he spent 20 years in various operational roles.

Boychuk replaces Ed Harris, who will remain at CSX as an executive vice president with operating and general executive responsibilities. Harris joined CSX in 2018, and in his new role, he will coach and mentor operations leadership while maintaining oversight over safety, performance metrics and operational planning.

Image Sourced from Pixabay