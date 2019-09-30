Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Option Traders Make Bullish Bets On PayPal Following China Deal
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Option Traders Make Bullish Bets On PayPal Following China Deal

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded higher Monday after Reuters reported PayPal received the green light from China to buy a majority stake in a Chinese digital payments platform.

Despite increasing concerns over the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, some large option traders made bullish bets Monday morning on PayPal.

The Trades

On Monday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received five option alerts related to unusually large PayPal option trades.

  • At 9:33 a.m., a trader sold 501 PayPal call options with a $103 strike price expiring Oct. 18 near the bid price at $2.661. The trade represented a $133,316 bearish bet.
  • At 10:14 a.m., a trader bought 2,121 PayPal call options with a $130 strike price expiring Jan. 17, 2020. The series of three trades took place within a minute and were executed near ask prices ranging from 41.3 cents to 42.7 cents. The trades represented an $87,597 bullish bet.
  • At 10:17 a.m., a trader bought 758 PayPal call options with a $103 strike price expiring Oct. 18 at the ask price of $2.82. The trade represented a $213,756 bullish bet.

Why It's Important

Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.

Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.

Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small sizes of the PayPal option trades by institutional standards, they are unlikely to be hedges.

Tapping The China Market?

PayPal shares traded higher Monday on news that the U.S. company would be the first international digital payments company allowed to operate in China. PayPal is taking a 70% investment stake in China’s Gopay Information Technology.

The financial terms of the deal were not released, but it is expected to close by the end of 2019. Digital payment transactions are expected to grow 23.2% in 2019 to $1.57 trillion in 2019, according to Statista.

Benzinga’s Take

Despite trade war concerns, China’s economy is still the largest emerging market economy, and its growth rate dwarfs the U.S. economic growth rate.

China also has more unbanked and underbanked citizens than any country in the world, and Monday’s call buyers may see China’s PayPal investment serving as a bullish catalyst for the stock heading into 2020.

The stock was up 1.36% at $103.59 at the time of publication. 

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

How Large Option Traders Are Playing The Micron Earnings Dip

How To Read And Trade An Options Alert

Posted-In: Gopay Information Technology paymentsNews Options Global Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades PayPal, Downgrades Square
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
JPMorgan Challenges Stripe, Square With Free Same-Day WePay Deposits
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boeing Names Product And Services Safety Head In Wake Of Fatal 737 MAX Crashes