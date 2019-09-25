CMA CGM Unveils LNG-Fueled Box Ship Giant

CMA CGM has launched the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered container ship.

The CMA CGM Jacques Saade, named after the group's founder, is the first in a new fleet of nine French-flagged, 23,000-TEU capacity LNG-powered container ships that the carrier will deploy next year on Asia-Europe services.

As reported in FreightWaves, the shipping industry is under heavy pressure to reduce its carbon emissions. Those calling for zero-carbon shipping view LNG as a transition fuel – a far better option than marine fuels currently in use, but one that still delivers a sizable carbon footprint.

CMA CGM claims that using LNG will help reduce emissions of sulfur oxides and fine particles by 99%, nitrogen oxides emissions by up to 85% and carbon dioxide emissions by around 20%.

"With the launching of the first 23,000-TEU ship powered by liquified natural gas, we demonstrate that energy transition can be effectively successful in our industry if all the players work together," said Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and chief executive officer of the CMA CGM Group.

"It paves the way to a global shipping approach where economic growth and competitiveness can coexist with sustainability and the fight against climate change."

The nine newbuilds are each 400 meters long and 61 meters wide and will feature a state-of-the-art bridge design and a smart system to manage ventilation for the reefer containers carried in the hold.

"To further improve the environmental performance of the CMA CGM Jacques Saade and her sister ships, their hull forms have been hydrodynamically optimized," said a CMA CGM statement.

"The bulb has been seamlessly integrated into the hull profile and the bow is straight. The propeller and rudder blade have also been improved."

More FreightWaves articles by Mike

Image Sourced from Pixabay