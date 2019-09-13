Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WeWork's We Company To List On Nasdaq
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Share:
WeWork's We Company To List On Nasdaq

WeWork's We Company has filed S-1 paperwork and plans to list on the Nasdaq.

We will officially begin marketing the shares to investors next week ahead of a trading debut the week of Sept. 23, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company is also expected to set a price range next week.

We and its advisers are targeting a valuation that could slip below $20 billion, which is lower than the $47 billion valuation set in a funding round earlier this year.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

In a recent interview with CNBC, Yale's management expert Jeff Sonnenfeld openly criticized WeWork. He explaining it has raised more than $12 billion in cash throughout its history, and it's unclear how the company "pumped up" that number to its valuation of nearly $50 billion

Sonnenfeld said WeWork's valuation explosion is a "form of a Ponzi scheme," as the business loses money for each new client it gains.

Related Links:

Management Pro: Too Much Is Wrong With WeWork

SmileDirectClub Execs Focused On Long-Term Growth, Not Big First Day Drop

Posted-In: Jeff Sonnenfeld We Company WeWorkNews IPOs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

LA Chargers Announce 'Chargers Lux,' A Premium Membership Program For Suite Owners