ECB Restarts Quantitative Easing, Cuts Deposit Rate By 10 Basis Points

The European Central Bank cut the interest rate on deposits by 10 basis points to 0.5% on Thursday and said it will relaunch quantitative easing.

The ECB announced that net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase program at a monthly pace of 20 billion euros ($21.9 billion) beginning Nov. 1.

The Governing Council said it expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the ECB decision in a tweet.

European Central Bank, acting quickly, Cuts Rates 10 Basis Points. They are trying, and succeeding, in depreciating the Euro against the VERY strong Dollar, hurting U.S. exports.... And the Fed sits, and sits, and sits. They get paid to borrow money, while we are paying interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

