Recovery Under Way After Dorian Hits Canada's Maritimes

Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to the Maritimes to clear roads and help restore power while the Port of Halifax prepared to resume container operations after Dorian pummeled the region with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

Authorities reported more than 500,000 power outages, as well as a countless number of trees uprooted and "serious coastal damage," the Canadian Hurricane Centre said on Sept. 8.

Dorian made landfall near Halifax as a post-hurricane system late on Sept. 7. It moved across Nova Scotia and as of this afternoon was delivering heavy rains and wind to Newfoundland. (Current storm information is also available on the FreightWaves SONAR platform.)

Dorian as seen on the FreightWaves SONAR platform on Sept. 8.

But the storm could have been a lot worse, having strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane ahead of landfall.

"We got lucky," said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, which stood ready to help facilitate the movement of relief supplies.

The Port of Halifax plans to resume the container terminal and piloting operations this afternoon after suspending them during the storm.

"We are still assessing but at this early stage it appears the Port of Halifax marine facilities did well," port spokesperson Lane Farguson wrote in a text message.

"We are fortunate, certainly," he added.

Picard will be speaking with provincial authorities in Nova Scotia this afternoon and plans to assist with finding carriers to move relief supplies if needed.

"A lot of them do it for free," Picard said.

Image Sourced from Pixabay