Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Dating Service Arrives

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Dating Service Arrives

Shares of Tinder parent company Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) ticked lower Thursday morning after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced the launch of a rival dating service.

What Happened

Facebook introduced its new Facebook Dating service, which is meant to make it "easier to find love through what you like."

The new platform is already live and a Facebook user can opt into Facebook Dating and create a Dating profile, which is separate from the main profile. Users can browse the Dating platform and find connections based on preferences, interests, and other things a user does on Facebook.

Facebook's desire to enter the dating business was first teased over a year ago.

Why It's Important

Facebook's description appears to take aim at Tinder as it states its platform "isn't about swiping or having to wait for someone" as it gives users a chance to reach out first.

Rival dating apps forces users to "make a decision" off one profile that never changes and is "extremely curated," Charmaine Hung, a Dating product manager at Facebook, told Wired.

What's Next

Facebook's new initiatives in dating could give the social media company access to new information about how people connect with others, according to Wired. This would create a new advertising opportunity in the future although Facebook confirmed for now it has no desire to monetize the new platform through ads.

Facebook Dating is available to multiple countries across the Americas and Asia and a launch in Europe will take place early next year.

Related Links:

Match Group Turns In Strong Quarter With Tinder, Overseas Success

Tinder CEO: Meeting New People Shouldn't Be Limited By Type Of Mobile Device

Posted-In: dating Facebook Dating TinderNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + MTCH)

Apple Acknowledges Cryptocurrency Interest, But Don't Expect Anything Soon
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Facebook, Intel And Yeti
New Tariffs Appear To Have Apple, Caterpillar, Nvidia Under Pressure Early On
5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Into September
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

XRP/USD Breakout Is Imminent