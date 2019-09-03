China has begun an investigation into allegations that FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) illegally handled a package containing restricted shipments of knives bound for Hong Kong, China's state-run media agency Xinhua said September 3.

The items were allegedly headed for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xinhua said. The items involved have been temporarily detained as the investigation is underway, Xinhua said.

FedEx was not immediately available to comment.

In June, FedEx rerouted packages sent by Chinese telecom maker Huawei Technologies bound for Huawei's offices in Asia to its worldwide headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx subsequently apologized for the incidents.

Image Sourced from Pixabay