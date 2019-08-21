Voting Open For Top Companies For Women

Voting ends Aug. 30 for the 2019 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.



Anyone can vote for up to five companies that have corporate cultures that are supportive of gender diversity; flexibility in hours and work requirements; competitive compensation; quality benefits such as paid maternity leave; training, continuing education and development; career advancement opportunities; and well-maintained and safe equipment and facilities for drivers.

Ellen Voie is president and CEO of Women in Trucking.

Winners will be announced at the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) Accelerate! Conference & Expo Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in Dallas.

"We wanted to recognize companies that were great places for women to work. We feel since the trucking industry is so male dominated, women need to know which companies are moving the needle in regard to attracting and retaining great female talent," said WIT President and CEO Ellen Voie.

In only its second year, the competition for this year's recognition is among 82 nominated companies.

"Last year we had over 7,000 votes. It was unbelievable. This year we're anticipating more than that," said Voie, who founded WIT in 2007.

The recognition program was launched by the staff of WIT's magazine, Redefining the Road.

"This was their idea to recognize the top truck companies for women to work for. It's a great idea. Not only is it recognizing companies that embrace a higher percentage of women in their organizations, it's being voted on by people in the organizations. That makes it even better," Voie said.

"Now companies are saying, ‘Help us hire more women,' which I'm thrilled with," she continued. "Another difference I've seen in the last 10 years is so many companies are starting women's initiatives, and I think that's wonderful."

While great strides have been made, there still are many miles to go.

"The numbers are still way lower than we want. It's 8% for drivers and under 25% for women in management" in trucking, Voie said.

Part of Voie's job is to make women aware of careers in the industry.

"Women just don't look at the trucking industry and say, ‘Oh, I want to work in that industry.' That's our biggest challenge," she said.

Voie said WIT realized it needed to let young girls know of the opportunities in transportation.

"We created the Girl Scouts transportation patch in 2014 and over 1,000 girls have already earned that," Voie said. "A lot of people have used our transportation patch to teach girls about supply chain. Trucking companies have done it. Schools have done it. Dealerships have even done it."

Last year the organization came out with Clare, a Women in Trucking cap-wearing doll. The doll's packaging "shares the story of her journey into the driver's seat of her very own 18-wheeler," according to the website.

"We also have two activity books. One is called ‘Shelby's Big Rig Day.' That's a girl who goes with her mom on Take Your Child to Work Day. Last year we came out with a supply chain activity book that explains how grain goes from the field to the bakery and from the bakery to the truck — the whole supply chain."

That activity book, "Scouting for Cookies," helped WIT earn a 2019 American Society of Association Executives Power of A Silver Award.

WIT merchandise, members and honored companies will be in Dallas for the Accelerate! Conference & Expo. Register for the conference here.

The nominees for the 2019 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation are:

• Advanced Shipping Technologies, Ebensburg, PA, founded and owned by Melissa Menie;

• AGT Global, Glen Ellyn, IL, originally called All Girls Trucking, with founder and CEO Angela Eliacostas at the helm;

• Aim Transportation Solutions, Girard, OH, nominated for fostering "an environment of equality for women in the workplace";

WIT introduced truck driver Clare last year.

• American Central Transport, Kansas City, MO, which has a "structure of empowerment of women to advance";

• America's Service Line LLC, Green Bay, WI, nominated for its "outstanding benefits";

• Artur Express Inc., Bridgeton, MO, which has a fleet that's 12% female;

• Asset Based Intermodal Inc., Garland, TX, "which supports women in all facets of the organization from dispatchers to truck drivers";

• Bennett International Group, McDonough, GA, nominated for its Women in the Driver's Seat program and led by CEO Marcia Taylor;

• Booster Fuels, San Mateo, CA, which "encourages and celebrates" female drivers and has a leadership team that includes CBO Deborah Kim and CMO Bennett Porter;

• Boyle Transportation, Billerica, MA, which offers drivers a "generous home time package";

• Carbon Express Inc., Wharton, NJ, nominated because "women drivers come in as equals, receiving the same training, pay and benefits as any other driver";

• Caron Transportation Systems, Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada, which partners with Women Building Futures;

• Carvana, Tempe, AZ, which provides 12 weeks of paid maternity leave;

• Carter Express, Anderson, IN, which "prides itself on being a company that celebrates diversity";

• Centerline Drivers, Santa Ana, CA, "with women comprising 50% of the leadership team, including the president (Jill Quinn), and 65% of the total staff";

• C.H. Robinson, Eden Prairie, MN, which "believes that its employees are its biggest asset";

• Contract Freights Inc. (dba CFI), Joplin, MO, which has a female driver population of 13%;

• Contrans Tank Group, Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, nominated for its diversity, respect, engagement and advancement;

• Daimler Trucks North America, Portland, OR, which offers "mentorship, networking and a variety of training opportunities for women";

• Day & Ross, Hartland, New Brunswick, Canada, with a workforce that is 40% women;

• Dedicated Systems, Green Bay, WI, which enrolls all its female drivers in Women in Trucking;

• Dot Transportation Inc., Mount Sterling, IL, a company with "a sense of family, teamwork and accountability";

• Dupré Logistics, Layfayette, LA, with a Strategic Capacity Services Business Group made up of more than 40% women;

• Dynamic Transit Company, Granite City, IL, co-owned by Michele Khani, "a woman who empowers other women in the workplace";

• Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, Columbus, IN, a company with "work-life policies that provide unique flexible work options";

• FedEx Freight, Harrison, AR, which "promotes the roles and contributions of female team members as well as provides recruitment, development, mentoring and networking opportunities";

• Fifth Wheel Freight, Kentwood, MI, nominated for empowering women to succeed;

• Financial Carrier Services, Charlotte, NC, nominated for being "flexible and supportive of the needs of women";

• Freemont Contract Carriers, Fremont, NE, which says "women play a big part" of its operation and "make a noticeable difference";

• Garner Trucking, Findlay, OH, led by President Sherri Garner Brumbaugh;

• Herc Rentals Inc., Bonita Springs, FL, which has launched a Herc Women in Action Network;

• J.B. Hunt Transportation Services, Lowell, AR, which has an employee resource group called Growing and Retaining Outstanding Women;

• JF Moran, Smithfield, RI, with leadership that includes Betty Robson, president and principal, and Vicki Black, principal and senior vice president of human resources;

• Jones Pipeline Services LLC, Hattiesburg, MS, nominated because "employees are hired not based on gender but based on qualifications";

• JR Kays Trucking Inc., Clarendon, PA, which encourages women to become owner-operators;

• JX Enterprises Inc., Hartland, WI, nominated for "one of the most comprehensive benefits packages" in the industry;

• Keep Truckin Inc., San Francisco, "has a Global Women's Group to create an empowering, collaborative and supportive safe space for women to discuss their ambitions and the challenges they face for career development";

• Kenworth, Kirkland, WA, part of the PACCAR Women's Association, created this year to help provide resources and prepare women for leadership opportunities within the company;

• Knichel Logistics, Gibsonia, PA, with women comprising "the majority" of the staff and management, including CEO and President Kristy Knichel;

• Landstar Transportation Logistics, Jacksonville, FL, nominated because "female sales agents and owner-operators are independent business owners with the opportunity to grow while receiving priceless back-office support and scalable resources";

• LDI, Amherst, NY, which has "created a safe culture for LDI's many women";

• Melton Truck Lines, Tulsa, OK, "a place where women can attain their goals professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance";

• Michelin North America, Greenville, SC, which held its first women's summit in 2019 for more than 100 females in sales, marketing and support;

• National Carriers, Irving, TX, which has "many opportunities to be part of something bigger than ourselves";

• Navajo Express, Denver, which is "inclusive of all minds, personalities and genders";

• NFI Industries, Camden, NJ, which has a She Drives Campaign;

• Odyssey Logistics & Technology, Danbury, CT, which "has several women in senior leadership roles, including corporate and division positions as president, vice president, co-founder and senior vice president, director and women drivers/owner-operators";

• OTR Capital LLC, Roswell, GA, which has a Women In Logistics mentorship program;

• PACCAR Parts, Bellevue, WA, nominated because "workplace diversity is championed through professional development, leadership opportunities, mentorship programs and community outreach";

• Palmer Trucks, Indianapolis, nominated as "an ideal place to work for women to work because it is an understanding, family-oriented organization and encourages gender diversity in all departments";

• PAM Transport, Tontitown, AR, which is proud of its "core value of gender opportunity";

• Paper Transport Inc., De Pere, WI, nominated for an atmosphere that is "second to none thanks to supportive employees who help one another succeed";

• Penske, Reading, PA, which has a Women in the Field initiative to bring together females from across the company's field operations;

• Peterbilt Motors Company, Denton, TX, which has both a Peterbilt Women's Initiative and Peterbilt Diversity Council;

• PGT Trucking, Aliquippa, PA, which provides women "state-of-the-art training, continuing education and professional development and advancement opportunities";

• Prime Inc., Springfield, MO, which brings in females through its Prime Highway Diamond program;

• ReedTMS Logistics, Tampa, FL, nominated because "some of the national equality concerns such as pay, respect, flexibility, culture and upward mobility are not an issue" with its workforce;

• Rihm Kenworth, St. Paul, MN, which has CEO Kari Rihm leading the way and ensuring women have every opportunity men do;

• Roehl Transport Inc., Marshfield, WI, which has "created a pathway to a successful CDL truck driving career for women and anyone who is willing and able to learn to drive the Roehl Way";

• RST Sunbury, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, which launched the Women Driving Forward Network to empower women in the transportation industry;

• Ryder System Inc., Miami, which has a Women's Leadership Forum to support developing female leaders;

• S-2international, McDonough, GA, with owner and CEO Jennifer Mead and a staff that is made up of more than 70% women;

• Saia LTL Freight, Johns Creek, GA, with offerings that include a female driver focus group;

• Schneider, Green Bay, WI, which has a Women's Network, established in 2007, "to attract, develop and retain the best talent and to ensure than no artificial barriers stand in the way of achieving this objective";

• Stay Metrics, South Bend, IN, with women as most department leaders, provides "research resources to study and report to the industry the many benefits women bring to driving";

• Taylor & Associates, Winter Haven, FL, which is a law firm that supports women in career growth "through conference attendance, speaking and writing opportunities and opportunity to be on the partnership track";

• Thomas E. Keller Trucking, Defiance, OH, which offers "free health care facilities, prescriptions, blood work and gynecological/regular doctor visits";

• T-Lane Nation, Acheson, Alberta, Canada, which has "women representation in all departments and levels within the company";

• TLD Logistics Services, Knoxville, TN, nominated because it "should receive recognition for their open efforts to being inclusive";

• Total Transportation of MS LLC, Richland, MS, which last year hired its first female vice president of safety and recruiting and increased total number of females by 2%;

• Trailer Transit, Porter, IN, nominated because it "always demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and accuracy with both contractors and customers";

• Transfix, New York City, which has a C-suite that is 33% female, including President and COO Lily Shen and CFO Andrea Blankmeyer;

• Transport America, Eagan, MN, which has "women leaders in every department and above the industry average of female drivers at 20%";

• Transport Services, Cleveland, at which "almost 30% of the employees hired in 2018 were women";

• Trimac Transportation, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, which "prides itself on being an employer of choice by offering equal opportunities to every employee regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation";

• Tri-National Inc., Earth City, MO, which "acknowledges the drive women have for being career-oriented while at the same time being family-focused and accommodating their family needs";

• Trinity Logistics, Seaford, DE, which "offers paid maternity leave, a maternity wellness program that gives participants a bonus toward baby-related items when needed, a mother's room for pumping, allows children to come into the office when needed and flexibility in hours for most positions";

• Truckstop.com, New Plymouth, ID, which prides itself on "providing an environment where partners are encouraged to build on their strengths and develop their talents";

• U.S. Xpress, Chattanooga, TN, at which "more than 500 women work as professional drivers and hold leadership roles in all departments";

• Veriha Trucking, Marinette, WI, owned by Karen Veriha Smerchek and which has an executive leadership team that is 75% women;

• Volvo Trucks North America, Greensboro, NC, which offers Women in Leadership, a nine-month program, and Elevate, a yearlong program focusing on effective leadership skills for female employees;

• Werner Enterprises, Omaha, NE, which "has many female drivers and most of the drivers work together to make things happen";

• YRC Worldwide Companies, Overland Park, KS, which is "committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry."

Also at the conference, WIT will salute the 2019 Top Woman-owned Businesses in Transportation. Redefining the Road announced the 23 businesses that made the list in July.



According to the announcement from WIT, the list was created to recognize women in leadership and encourage more women to become proactive leaders in their organizations and even start their own businesses.

Criteria used to identify companies to name to the list included majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Each company was chosen based upon business success and accomplishments — including those related to gender diversity, according to WIT.

The 2019 Top Woman-owned Businesses in Transportation are:

• AGT Global Logistics, Glen Ellyn, IL, Angela Eliacostas, owner and founder;

• Aria Logistics, Englewood, NJ, Arelis Gutierrez, CEO;

• BCP Transportation, Deerfield, WI, Nancy Spelsberg, Ardis Jourdan and Kristie Rozinski;

• Bennett International Group, McDonough, GA, Marcia G. Taylor, CEO;

• Brenny Transportation Inc., St. Joseph, MN, Joyce Brenny, CEO and founder;

• DGT Trucking, Pierz, MN, Donna G. Sleasman, owner;

• Garner Trucking, Findlay, OH, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, CEO;

• International Express Trucking, Lowell, NC, Karen Duff, president and CEO;

• Kenco Logistics, Chattanooga, TN, Jane Kennedy Greene, chairwoman;

• Knichel Logistics, Gibsonia, PA, Kristy Knichel, CEO;

• Ladybird Logistics Ltd., Ghana, Felicia Payin Marfo, managing director;

• LaunchIt Public Relations, San Diego, Susan Fall, president;

• Lodgewood Enterprises, Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, Arlene Gagne, president;

• London Auto Truck Center, London, KY, Donna Childers, vice president;

• LYNC Logistics, Chattanooga, TN, Cindy Lee, president;

• Ontario Truck Training Academy, Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, Yvette Lagrois, president;

• Powersource Transportation, Griffith, IN, Barb Bakos, president;

• RFX Inc., Avon, MA, Kimberly Welby, president and CEO;

• Rihm Family Companies, St. Paul, MN, Kari Rihm, president and CEO;

• Rush Trucking Corp., Wayne, MI, Andra Rush, CEO;

• S-2international LLC, McDonough, GA, Jennifer Mead, CEO;

• United Federal Logistics Inc., Woodstock, GA, Jennifer Behnke, president;

• Veriha Trucking Inc., Marinette, WI, Karen Veriha Smerchek, president.

More information about WIT is available here.

Image Sourced from Pixabay