VMware Increases Exposure To Cloud Through Intrinsic Acquisition

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Enterprise software company VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) confirmed it acquired a security startup company called Intrinsic to better position itself to the cloud.

What Happened

San-Francisco-based Intrinsic operates a platform that secures important data and allows software developers to securely tap serverless computing, according to CNBC. The startup is small in size with just 10 employees but backed by major Silicon Valley investors, including Andreessen Horowitz.

Under VMWare's umbrella, the acquisition of Intrinsic will give it "unique expertise and technology" to better expand its VMware AppDefense platform "into the public cloud," a company spokesperson told CNBC.

Why It's Important

VMware's acquisition is consistent with management's commentary at the RSA Conference in May. At that time the company explained its vision to help organizations "turn the advantage from attackers to defenders with a new security approach that focuses on applications more than infrastructure," The Fast Mode wrote.

VMware's prior acquisitions to help create its security vision and improve its exposure to the cloud includes Bitnami, a package application company, according to The Fast Mode.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNBC in July the company has "plenty of capacity" for M&A deals.

VMware's stock closed Tuesday at $144.42 per share.

Posted-In: cloud Enterprise Software Intrinsic securityNews Startups Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

