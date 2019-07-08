Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Arrested On Child Sex Trafficking Charges

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Arrested On Child Sex Trafficking Charges

The Daily Beast broke news Sunday that Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for allegedly sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida from 2002 through 2005.

What Happened

Epstein, a billionaire hedge fund manager, avoided a large jail sentence for past allegations that he molested underage girls in Florida.

An indictment was unsealed Monday in New York that charges Epstein, 66, with sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, CNBC reported

Prosecutors have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday. 

Why It's Important

Epstein's arrest is notable since there are "many other people who participated with him and made the sex trafficking possible," David Boies, an attorney representing alleged Epstein victims, told The Daily Beast.

Paul Cassell, another attorney representing other alleged victims, said Epstein's vast wealth and close political connections gave him resources to "buy more than a decade of delay in facing justice."

Epstein's wealth has limitations, and he can't "postpone justice forever," Cassell said. 

What's Next

If convicted, Epstein could serve up to 45 years in prison, according to The Daily Beast.

Related Links:

US Women Win 2019 FIFA World Cup Behind Rapinoe's Milestone Goal

Is Canada About To Decriminalize All Drugs?

Posted-In: CNBC Jeffrey Epstein The Daily BeastNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday