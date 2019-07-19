Market Overview

Afya Opens Above IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 19, 2019 11:29am   Comments
Afya Opens Above IPO Price

Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) made its public debut Friday morning, opening at $23.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company has listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol AFYA.

Afya is a medical education company, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem serving medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program and continuing medical education activities.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, UBS and Itau BBA are the global coordinators for the offering.

The stock traded around $22.60 per share at time of publication.

