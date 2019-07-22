The Traders-Only Charity Event That's Helping Save Lives

This year, Benzinga is proud to sponsor the Traders4ACause 6th Annual Charity Conference and Golf Tournament (T4AC19) in Las Vegas, October 11-13.

“Benzinga's media support and promotional efforts are very helpful in spreading the word about our charity, our events, and how getting involved can truly make a difference,” says Zach Schellhaas, Executive Director of Traders4ACause.

What Is Traders4ACause?

The mission: to promote a culture of caring and altruism within the trading community.

Traders4ACause is a traders-only charity organization that organizes, puts on and sponsors events. They use the profits of these events to give back to the community. Some charities that Traders4ACause has supported in the past include: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Life You Can Save, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Wings Over Wall Street, Twin Cities Lyme Foundation, Honor Flight New England and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Traders4ACause believes that “people who achieve success should give back to the community and make a positive impact in the world.”

Traders4ACause accepts one-time donations. To donate to a Traders4ACause foundation, click here.

What Happens At A Traders4ACause Event?

A Traders4ACause event is different from other events in the financial industry. The main focus is to educate and network. Traders4ACause wants to give everyone in the audience the most out of their experience, which means that they will not be bombarded with sales pitches.

“We promote an atmosphere centered around education and networking, not product promotion or sales. While we do allow our speakers to talk about the products and services that they offer, we don't allow any calls to action during presentations,” says Schellhaas.

