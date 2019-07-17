Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wednesday's Big Winner: Guardion Health Sciences
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Wednesday's Big Winner: Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a patent from the Patents Registry in Hong Kong for its proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF.

The MapcatSF measures the macular pigment density in the human eye, thus facilitating treatment for several ocular conditions and diseases that affect a large number of patients.

“The granting of this patent in Hong Kong represents an important step in Guardion’s process to expand into the large Asian markets, where evidenced-based eye care is of great interest to both physicians and consumers,” says David Evans, Guardion’s chief science officer in a statement.

Guardion Health Sciences traded higher by 148% to $2.37 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Ohr Pharmaceutical Merger With Neubase Therapeutics Approved By Shareholders

CareTrust REIT Buys A Skilled Nursing Facility In Idaho For $12.8M

Posted-In: News Legal Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GHSI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Bank Of America Profit Tops Expectations
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Kroger Posts Upbeat Sales
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Harvest One Cannabis Strikes Supply Agreement With GenCanna