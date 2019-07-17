TFI Promotes TForce Executive To Oversee U.S. And Canada Final Mile Operations

TFI International (TSX:TFI) promoted Kal Atwal to executive vice president, expanding his existing responsibilities heading TForce Final Mile Canada to include its counterparts in the United States

"I am excited at the prospect of Kal bringing to our U.S. operations his extensive industry experience, and confident his expertise will continue to serve as a significant asset to our rapidly growing company," TFI CEO Alain Bedard said in a statement on July 15.

Atwal, who did not respond to a request for an interview, has been at TFI for three years. He previously held leadership posts at Day & Ross Transportation and GW Capital.

TFI's U.S.-based TForce companies have been integrating the business of bankrupt carrier Beavex, whose assets TFI purchased in February.

The acquisition is expected to jolt the revenue of TFI's U.S. final mile business by US$100 million per year. Performance of the U.S. final mile business has lagged in recent financial results.

TFI does not break down its separate U.S. and Canadian final-mile numbers in its financial results, but noted a performance issue in its first quarter 2019 results in April.

"Canadian operations generally improved their operating income, while their U.S. counterparts faced headwinds," TFI's first quarter report noted.

Bedard addressed U.S. final mile in the company's call with analysts in April.

"There's no reason why we're single-digit EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) in U.S. and we're at double-digit EBIT in Canada. There's no reason for that," Bedard said.

Bedard noted that TFI was rebuilding its sales team in the United States.

TFI reports its second quarter financial results on July 25.

Image sourced from Pixabay