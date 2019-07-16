Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) on Tuesday announced a partnership with plant-based foodmaker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND).

As part of the new partnership, Blue Apron customers can now order meal kits for delivery in August that will include Beyond Meat's plant-based proteins. The first meal kit will consist of caramelized onion and cheddar burgers with garlic green beans. The second meal will include jalapeno and goat cheese burgers with corn on the cob.

Why It's Important

Blue Apron's partnership is a result of growing number of customers who are either interested in plant-based products as an alternative to meat or to explore a new food option, Blue Apron CEO Linda Kozlowski said in the press release. The new item is also consistent with the company's commitment to selling food items that "evoke a sense of discovery."

"We're thrilled to partner with Blue Apron to empower consumers to prepare and enjoy delicious Beyond Burgers at home," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO. "The Beyond Burger delivers the delicious taste, texture, and juiciness of a beef burger but comes with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of consuming plant-based meat."

Blue Apron said after the first two recipes it will continue featuring Beyond Meat products on future menus as part of a "commitment to bring home cooks a diverse selection of ingredients, flavors, and cuisines."

Blue Apron traded higher by 5.6% to $8.09 per share in Tuesday's pre-market session.

