Cowan Systems Acquires Pennsylvania-Based Carlisle Carrier

Cowan Systems has confirmed on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that it has acquired Carlisle Carrier LLC, a family-owned regional carrier in the Northeast.

Cowan president Dennis Morgan told CCJ that when one company acquires another, it is often a way to acquire drivers. Cowan has over 2,500 trucks.

A FreightWaves inquiry to Cowan for more information had not been returned as of publishing time.

Carlisle is a diversified Northeast carrier. Based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the carrier specializes in grocery warehouse services and store deliveries from Virginia to Maine, and west to Ohio. The company has approximately 240 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and 299 power units.

Its sister company, Carlisle Logistics Services, offers a range of services including truckload, less-than-truckload, dedicated, direct-to-store, traffic management, short-term warehousing, cross-docking, claims and freight bill procession and drop lot rental.

Cowan offers dedicated, brokerage, truckload, LTL, warehousing and intermodal. It is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Morgan told CCJ Carlisle will continue to operate as a separate division with the merging of some functions "where it makes sense."

