Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 4:14pm   Comments
Twitter Temporarily Goes Down, Becomes A Trending Hashtag Anyway

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares took a little dip Thursday afternoon as the service became temporarily unavailable.

The social media site started having issues around 2:40 p.m. ET. Twitter’s status page confirmed the company is investigating issues with accessing its service.

The site appeared to be up and running like normal around 4 p.m. The company said an internal configuration change was the cause.

The hashtag #TwitterDown was the top trender at time of publication.

Twitter shares closed down 0.69%, at $37.21.

