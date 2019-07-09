Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Altimmune?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 9:56am   Comments
Clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company Altimmune Inc (NYSE: ALT) today had a large opening gap of 12.28%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ALT Moving?

Altimmune shares are trading higher after the company agreed to acquire Spitfire Pharma, which will add a NASH drug candidate to the company's portfolio.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

