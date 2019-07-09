Clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company Altimmune Inc (NYSE: ALT) today had a large opening gap of 12.28%.

Why Is ALT Moving?

Altimmune shares are trading higher after the company agreed to acquire Spitfire Pharma, which will add a NASH drug candidate to the company's portfolio.

