It took just four days for the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) series "Stranger Things" to break records.

What Happened

Netflix released season three of "Stranger Things" on July 4 and since then it has been watched by 40.7 million household accounts, the company said. This marks a record high for viewership among films and TV shows in the first four days of release. In addition, 18.2 million households already finished all eight episodes.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records! 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

Why It's Important

Netflix looks to be living up to expectations of compelling original content with the third season of "Stranger Things." This creates a scenario where the streaming video company needs to maintain its momentum so consumers can continue justifying the monthly cost of a membership.

Doing so could prove to be difficult as multiple series are past their infancy and viewership fatigue is always a possibility for any show. For example, "Ozark" will return for its third season in 2019 or 2020 while the animated show "BoJack Horseman" is returning for a sixth season in 2019.

What's Next

"Stranger Things" is likely to return for one or two more seasons, actor David Habour told CNET in 2018. He said the continuation of the story beyond season three was something "discussed with [show creators] the Duffer brothers right from day one."

Netflix shares traded higher by 2% to $383.64 Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

CNBC: Netflix Sees No Profits From 'Stranger Things' Collectibles

Netflix, Next Games To Develop 'Stranger Things' Game Similar To Pokemon Go